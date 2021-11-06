Lady Pros volleyball get a fourth-place finish at state tourney By STEVEN MITCHELL Blue Mountain Eagle Steven Mitchell Reporter Author email Nov 6, 2021 Nov 6, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Lady Pros finish fourth at the OSAA 2A Volleyball State Championship, Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ridgeview High School in Redmond. Gerard O'Brien/EO Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REDMOND — Grant Union's volleyball brought home a state trophy, Saturday, Nov.6, after finishing fourth at the OSAA 2A Volleyball State Championship at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.In a match for third place, the Lady Pros went the distance in a four-set loss against Monroe.Grant Union came out of the gate strong, winning the first set, 25-23. Monroe bounced back to win the final three sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23.The Lady Pros fourth-place finish followed a sixth in 2019 and a second-place state championship in 2018. Unfortunately, in 2020 the state championship tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.Grant Union finished the regular season ranked fourth in state, with an overall record of 23-12 and went 10-2 in league play. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pros Grant Union Volleyball Sport Championship Fourth Redmond Finish Tournament Place Locations John Day Steven Mitchell Reporter Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710. Author email Follow Steven Mitchell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section 6:51 Watch Now: Stanley Berryhill, Will Plummer react to Arizona's 10-3 win over Cal Huskers add walk-on pledge from Norris' Hausmann 2:25 Watch now: A more confident, decisive Justin Fields Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
