Lady Pros

The Lady Pros finish fourth at the OSAA 2A Volleyball State Championship, Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.

REDMOND — Grant Union's volleyball brought home a state trophy, Saturday, Nov.6, after finishing fourth at the OSAA 2A Volleyball State Championship at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.

In a match for third place, the Lady Pros went the distance in a four-set loss against Monroe.

Grant Union came out of the gate strong, winning the first set, 25-23. Monroe bounced back to win the final three sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23.

The Lady Pros fourth-place finish followed a sixth in 2019 and a second-place state championship in 2018. Unfortunately, in 2020 the state championship tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.

Grant Union finished the regular season ranked fourth in state, with an overall record of 23-12 and went 10-2 in league play.

Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

