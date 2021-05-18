A big first inning gave Grant Union/Prairie City's softball team a nice cushion to defeat Rogue River 19-1 Tuesday as the Lady Pros advance to the second round of the state playoffs.
With two outs in the bottom of the first inning, the Lady Pros hit four home runs and put 15 runs on the board to run away with the victory.
Riley Robertson, Jordyn Young, Sivanna Hodge, and Halle Parsons went deep in the first inning's slugfest.
Prospectors head coach Zach Williams said the team historically had not done well against lower velocity pitching. However, he said in batting practice; he told the squad that it was a "mental block."
"They made the adjustment really quickly and did a great job," he said.
On the mound freshman, Drewsey Williams held Rogue River to one unearned run through most of the game while Parsons closed out the competition.
Willams said this is the first year the Prospectors have not had to go deeper than two pitchers.
"These girls have been pitching a long time, and they have longevity, and we take care of their arms," Williams said.
Senior Madison Spencer said the team is very "high energy" and has excellent chemistry.
"Even if you do not see much action, you have to pump them up on the field, and the dugout is really good at that," Spencer said.
Drewsey Williams said it was "nerve-wracking" going into her first varsity high school playoff game. However, she said it was fun to get out and play with the team.
"It's like a big family and its fun to play out there," she said.
Up next
Williams said the Lady Pros will face the winner of the North Douglas and Santiam game Thursday at a location and time that are yet to be determined.
