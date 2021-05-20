Grant Union/Prairie City's softball team advanced to the third round of the playoffs Thursday with a 14-4 win over North Douglas.
Jaydika Anderson hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first while Riley Robertson and Halle Parsons followed up with home runs later on in the game.
Harli Grove hit well in the gaps, and Drewsey Williams pitched another solid game.
The Lady Pros' next game playoff game has yet to be determined.
