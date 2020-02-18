The Grant Union girls basketball team showed great resilience and had the packed Grant Union High School gym on their feet Friday in a close, 56-49 win over the Stanfield Tigers on senior night.
The Lady Prospectors got off to a good start and jumped out to a 14-9 lead by the end of the first period of play. Stanfield answered back and put up 14 points in the second quarter. Heading into halftime, Grant Union had a slim, 27-23 lead.
The rest of the game was a seesaw battle with offensive weapons on both teams.
Stanfield shooters Nyah Tejeda and Savannah Sharp scored 10 points and 12 points, respectively. Sharp was 100% in free-throws, hitting four out of four and draining four field goals, while Tejeda was four of seven at the free throw line with three field goals.
For the Lady Pros, senior Baylee Combs led the offensive attack with a game-high 15 points, two field goals and pair of 3-point jumpers. Combs was also five of seven at the free-throw line.
Senior Kaytlyn Wells notched 13 points, shooting four field goals and hitting five out eight free throws.
Sophomore Carson Weaver came in with 12 points, knocking down four field goals and going four of 10 at the free throw line.
In a third quarter that saw both teams scoring 11 points, the Lady Pros were deeply in need of an offensive breakthrough.
Combs, who hit her first 3-pointer in the third quarter, nailed her second in the fourth and shifted the momentum.
Senior Tyler Blood, sophomore Riley Robertson and Carson Weaver all put up points to edge out the Lady Tigers in the fourth quarter.
“This is the best they have ever played,” Grant Union head coach Kristi Moore said. “They do what they’re supposed to do at the right moment.”
Blood said she is proud of the steps the team has taken together this season.
“I am proud that we did not let our emotions get the best of us with it being senior night,” Combs said. “We stayed resilient and never gave up.”
The Lady Prospectors finished out the regular season 8-13 overall and 6-6 in league play.
Grant Union heads to the Blue Mountain District Tournament Feb. 21-22 in Pendleton. They will face Heppner (6-6 league, 13-8 overall) at 6 p.m. Friday.
The winner of that game will face the loser of Friday’s game between Stanfield and Enterprise for third place at the district tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The top two teams from the district will automatically qualify for the state tournament, and four at-large spots will go to the four highest ranked teams in the state who did not automatically qualify for the state tournament. Grant Union is currently ranked 23rd.
