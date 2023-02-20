Dayville/Monument’s Evie Schultz takes the ball up the court during her team’s matchup with Huntington in the consolation game of the High Desert League tournament on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Grant Union High School.
JOHN DAY — The Dayville/Monument Lady Tigers ended their 2022-23 season with a loss, falling to the Huntington Lady Locomotives 42-27 in the consolation game of the High Desert League championship tournament on Friday, Feb. 17, at Grant Union High School.
Things started out in promising fashion for the Lady Tigers, who had played Huntington to an even 2-2 score with 5:00 left in the first quarter. Then it all came apart.
The Lady Locomotives went on a 12-0 run that the Lady Tigers would spend all game trying to recover from. Sierra May would score four straight after the Huntington run, cutting her team’s deficit to eight at 14-6 after the first quarter of play.
The Lady Locomotives would push their lead to as many as nine points in the second quarter, taking a 20-11 lead with just under a minute to go in the first half. Alexys Hull would hit a three at the end of the first half to cut the Huntington lead to 20-13 at halftime.
The Lady Locomotives would open the second half on an 11-4 run to take a 31-17 lead and force a Lady Tiger timeout. PJ Davis would make a field goal after the timeout, but Huntington would bury a three in response to take a 34-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
The teams played evenly in the fourth quarter, scoring eight points apiece in the period. With a Lady Tiger rally not forthcoming, the Lady Locomotives left with a 42-27 win when the final whistle blew.
Davis had her second double-digit scoring performance of the tournament, finishing with 12 points in the game. Hull and May finished the game with five points apiece.
The loss leaves the Lady Tigers at 6-17 on the season with an 0-4 High Desert League record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.