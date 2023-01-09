Pj Davis

Dayville/Monument’s PJ Davis battles a Huntington player for the ball during her team’s game with the Lady Locomotives on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Monument. Davis led her team with six points in the game.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

MONUMENT — The Dayville/Monument Lady Tigers played one of their best defensive quarters of the season on Saturday, Jan. 7. The effort wasn’t enough, however, as they fell 40-16 to the Huntington Lady Locomotives on their home floor.

Scoring was hard to find for both teams in the first half as Huntington took a slim 15-6 lead into halftime. The Lady Locomotives broke the game wide open in the third quarter, however.

