The Dayville/Monument volleyball team kicked off their season Friday, besting Wheeler County 4-1 in front of socially distanced hometown fans.
The Lady Tigers won with scores 25-9, 25-17, 23-25 and 25-12.
In the first set, the Lady Tigers dominated right out of the gate. According to Lady Tigers head coach Triela Smith, the team played “strategically” and was particularly effective with strong, “all-position” serves and overall great teamwork.
She said unity, positivity and resilience were what allowed them to come back from the 25-23 loss in the third set.
Smith said the team’s precision, particularly in the night’s final set, where the Lady Tigers won by the most significant margin, 25-12, was a great example of how the team consistently scored points in the win.
Team co-captain Katelyn Barker, a junior, said the team members are all friends off the court, which made a difference in Friday’s matchup.
Barker said the camaraderie has been instrumental with new players this season as well.
Aubreianna Osborne, sophomore and team co-captain, said it felt good to finally play together at home in front of a hometown crowd.
Barker said winning made the first matchup that much sweeter.
“We did not give up,” she said. “We came together, played together and stuck together.”
Next up, the Lady Tigers will host the Prairie City/Burnt River Lady Panthers in league play at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 11.
