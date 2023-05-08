Sheldon Lenz did it all in the top half of a doubleheader against Cove/Union on Saturday, May 6, at Malone Field in John Day.

The second half of the doubleheader was never in doubt as the Grant Union/Prairie City baseball squad put 12 runs on the board in the first two innings to cruise to a five-inning, 19-3 win.

Grant Union/Prairie City's Sheldon Lenz hits a walkoff RBI double to give the Pros a 6-5 win over Cove/Union on Saturday, May 6, 2023.  

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219-6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.