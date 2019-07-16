Several youth athletes representing Prairie City and John Day competed at the TrackTown Youth League Championship at Lane Community College in Eugene June 29.
For the 7-8 boys, Tate Waddel of John Day finished first place in the adaptive athlete category for both the 100 meter and turbo javelin.
For the 9-10 boys, Jerett Waddel finished 17th in the 400 meter (1:19.96) and 18th in the 100 meter (16.42).
For the 9-10 girls division, Anna Jacobs of Prairie City had a top-10 finish in the long jump (eighth place, 11-02.5) and turbo javelin (10th place, 36-08), and finished 18th in the 100 meter (16.54).
The TrackTown Youth League Championship was the culmination of 15 free youth track meets throughout the state, including a new event that was held in Prairie City in April.
More than 1,800 youth from throughout the Northwest participated in the 2019 season, including many who had never before tried track and field.
The top two finishers from all of these meets were invited to Lane Community College in Eugene for the TrackTown Youth League Championship Meet. Over 300 athletes representing more than 100 Oregon hometowns were present. Full results are available at tracktownyouthleague.com.
