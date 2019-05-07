Seventy-five athletes gathered for a TrackTown Youth League track meet on April 27 at Prairie City School’s athletic field.
It was the first time the state qualifier has been held in the Grant County town.
“I am honored that TrackTown Youth League brought this event to our community,” said Jenny Jacobs, who heads up a youth track and field club at Prairie City School. “It was a great opportunity for kids to try out track and field for the first time and for veteran track athletes to have a meet in Grant County.”
This is the second year Jacobs’ daughter Anna has participated in TTYL meets.
Anna, who is in third grade, competed at the National Junior Olympics in North Carolina last summer.
“I think the kids loved standing on the podium receiving their ribbons,” Jenny Jacobs said. “Athletes that placed first or second qualified for the state championship meet that will be held in Eugene on June 29th.”
“Even for a small-town meet, we were really impressed with the turnout,” said Alex Rudd, who oversees TTYL and community impact events for OSA. “We’ve had meets in larger cities that didn’t draw as many participants. We kept hearing over and over again how exciting this was for (Prairie City’s) community. The numbers reflected that.”
Rudd said all the TTYL staff members enjoyed their time in the community and look forward to returning.
“We felt so welcomed by all of the community members and volunteers,” Rudd said.
Jacobs said she plans to help make the meet an annual event.
“Hopefully this meet helped spark a interest and passion for track and field for youth in our community,” she said. “I’d like to give special thanks to all of the volunteers who made this meet possible and to Prairie City School for hosting the event.”
Boys winners include: 100 meters, Hasen Hellberg, 7-8-year-olds, Jerett Waddel, 9-10, Jason Hull, 11-12, Cole Teel, 13-14; 400 meters, Kellen Fretwell, 7-8, Jerett Waddel, 9-10, Jason Hull, 11-12, Doyal Lawerence, 13-14; 1,500 meters, Hasen Hellberg, 7-8, Kane Hellberg, 9-10; javelin, Henry Gaslin, 7-8, Kane Hellberg, 9-10, Logan Pedro, 11-12, Cole Teel, 13-14; long jump, Henry Gaslin, 7-8, Kane Hellberg, 9-10, Jason Hull, 11-12, and Cole Teel, 13-14.
Girls winners include: 100 meters, Molly Rasmussen, 7-8, Lindsay Talbot, 9-10, Julie Hull, 11-12, Janie Koopman, 13-14; 400 meters, Molly Rasmussen, 7-8, Lindsay Talbot, 9-10, Julie Hull, 11-12, Janie Koopman, 13-14; 1,500 meters, Molly Rasmussen, 7-8, Gwendolyn Rasmussen, 9-10, Morgan Cole, 11-12, Janie Koopman, 13-14; javelin, Hayden Workman, 7-8, Kara Hansen, 9-10, Izabella Williams, 11-12, BettyAnn Wilson, 13-14; long jump, Molly Rasmussen, 7-8, Lindsay Talbot, 9-10, Brooke Teel, 11-12, and BettyAnn Wilson, 13-14.
