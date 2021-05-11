The Prairie City and Long Creek track and field teams made a competitive effort at the Wheeler County Invitational Saturday.
The Long Creek girls scored 30 team points, while the boys put up 3. Meanwhile, Prairie City boys scored 6 points as a team.
Long Creek’s boys set personal records across a variety of competitions.
In the 100-meter dash, Nolan Garinger finished eighth, with a time of 13.03. Peter Jo nabbed the 12th spot and shattered his own personal record, 13.60. Michael Martin followed with a time, his personal best, of 13.75. Prairie City’s Cayden Howard logged 14.75 in the competition.
In discus, Long Creek’s Jan Hanclik threw a 47-00, his best. For the javelin, Martin finished in fifth, throwing the javelin 99-10. Khoa Vuong took eighth, and Garinger came in ninth place.
On the girls side, senior Lucchese Douglas took the top spot in javelin throwing. Junior Olga Fedorovych finished seventh, and Regina Diaz came took ninth.
