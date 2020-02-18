Battling through illness and a grueling schedule, the Grant Union Prospectors wrestling team persevered and took the third spot at the Oregon School Activities Association’s 2A/1A Special District 4 Tournament and will send five wrestlers to the state tournament.
“Our boys worked through significant illness and still managed to place in the top three,” head coach Andy Lusco said.
In the 285 weight division, Drew Lusco placed first and will go to state, along with Rylan Cox who placed third.
Justin Hodge placed first in the 152 weight class.
Also earning a trip to state were Russell Hodge, who took the second at 182, and Damian Young, who placed third at 160.
Russell Hodge, a senior, said his matches were tough, especially the one that earned him second place.
“I almost got pinned and bridged out,” he said. “It was the hardest that I’ve ever bridged, and (I) ended up pinning him.”
Twelve out of 18 wrestlers placed in the district tournament, and coach Lusco said he is proud of their performance.
“I’m very pleased in their toughness and effort,” he said. “This is a tough district, lots of quality out of our district.”
Ezra Beam placed fourth at 106, while Ethan Moore took fifth at 113.
Dylan Clark took sixth at 120, and Ben Henry took the fifth spot at 126. Riddick Hutchison placed eighth at 132. Tanler Fuller placed sixth at 138.
At 170, Quinten Hallgarth finished fifth.
Senior Drew Lusco said going to state is a little bittersweet.
“It is a bit sad, but we still have one more meet,” he said.
Russell Hodge said it gives them more of a reason to give it their all.
“This being our last meet makes me realize that I don’t want to have any regrets,” he said.
The state tournament is scheduled for Feb. 28-29 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.