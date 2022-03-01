Two Grant Union grapplers brought home titles from the state wrestling tournament in Culver last week.
On Thursday, Feb. 24, freshman Mallory Lusco, at the Oregon School Activities Association Girls State Championships, took first in her 235 weight bracket, pinning all of her opponents.
Senior Justin Hodge, wrestling in his 152 weight bracket, beat Lakeview’s Wyatt Patzke in a close 16-13 decision to take the top spot in his division on Saturday, Feb. 26. Meanwhile, Grant Union grappler Rylan Cox, a junior wrestling in the 285 weight class, brought home a second-place medal.
Out of 30 schools, Grant Union finished 10th overall, scoring 43 team points.
Prospector wrestling coach Andy Lusco said he thought all of Grant Union’s grapplers put in the effort to reach the state tournament.
“Our kids worked very hard to get to state,” Lusco said. “On the girls side it was a learning experience in regards to being at a big tournament with a lot at stake.”
Nonetheless, Lusco added that the girls looked they belonged on the big stage.
Next year, Lusco said, he hopes the team continues to qualify lots of girls and gets a few more wins.
Lusco noted that the boys wrestle in an incredibly tough district. That said, Lusco added that Cox and Hodge represented Grant Union well with a top 10 finish.
“Justin capped off an amazing career with his second championship,” Lusco wrote in a Monday email. “He was a third-place finisher in the COVID year. I’m incredibly proud of him as a wrestler, but even more so as a person. He has made our team better for his whole career.”
Cox, Lusco added, had “the best tournament of his life” at state.
“Although he lost his finals match,” Lusco said, “I believe he will come back stronger next season and have a legitimate shot at a championship of his own.”
Lusco said his daughter Mallory’s state title was “quite a surprise.”
“As a freshman, we weren’t entirely sure how she stacked up against the statewide competition,” Lusco said. “She pinned all four of her opponents. We are excited about her future.”
Mallory Lusco concurred with her coach.
In a Friday phone interview, Mallory said it took a moment to catch up with the reality of winning the title.
“It just felt like a regular match,” she said. “But when my teammates were all there, congratulating me, that’s kind of when it hit me.”
Mallory was adamant about clarifying that it was not her efforts alone that got her to the state tourney.
“I’m here because of my team and the people who pushed me in practice,” Mallory said.
Hodge concurred with Mallory on that point, which, he said, was why he and Cox made sure their teammates who did not make the state tournament were awarded tickets to attend the competition Saturday.
“You practice with them all year, and they want to see you be successful,” Hodge said, “and you want them to be successful.”
It is important to remember that champions are the “product of their partners,” Lusco said.
“Every wrestler on this team is connected to the state champions by being a partner or a partner of a partner who makes everyone better,” he said. “We all rise together.”
Lusco pointed out that the team’s assistant coaches and families were a tremendous support system all season long.
“I need to thank our coaches and their families,” Lusco said. “It is a long and challenging season, and I’m grateful for their sacrifice.”
