A Grant Union High School student continued to dominate in barrel racing this weekend at the Oregon High School Rodeo in Condon.
Bailey McCracken, a freshman, took first in average time in barrel racing. She finished with an 18.30 in her first go-round and a 17.99 in her second.
McCracken is ranked third in the girls rookie category in her first season with an average score of 27.
Her brother, Sam McCracken, competes in fall cutting Oct. 17-18 in North Powder at the Williams Ranch.
Sam McCracken brought home the state title in cow cutting at the Oregon State High School Rodeo State Finals in Prineville in June and took third in reined cow at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
The fall cutting competition wraps up the fall rodeo season. In total, three Grant Union High School students participated in a season modified and cut short by the pandemic.
