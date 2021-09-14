A Grant Union High School student won barrel racing at the state’s high school rodeo Aug. 28
Bailey McCracken, a sophomore, won the barrel racing competition, an event where a horse and rider attempt to run a pattern around barrels in the fastest time.
In barrel racing she took first with a time of 17.025
She took fourth and fifth place in pole bending. Her older brother, Sam McCracken, took second in the cutting competition and third in reined cow.
Dayville High School student Rowdy Israel participated in goats, breakaway, barrel racing and pole bending, while Sarah Clark, a Grant Union student, participated in pole bending and barrel races as well.
