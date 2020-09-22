A Grant Union High School student continued to dominate in barrel racing at the Southern Oregon High School Rodeo in Cottage Grove labor day weekend.
Bailey McCracken, a freshman, took first place in the current standings in barrel racing. She finished with a 16.65 in her first go-round and placed second overall in girls rookie.
McCracken also ranked 13th in the girls AA with a total score 27 points.
Another Grant Union freshman, Sarah Clark, took the 20th spot in the girls rookie.
That same weekend, Sam McCracken won the youth stockhorse competition at the Paulina Amateur Rodeo.
Then in Burns at the horse futurity, Sam McCracken won the senior youth stockhorse, the non-pro limited and got third in the Ranchers Class and returned in a short-go, winner-takes-all during the night of the rodeo. He ended up finishing second overall.
The third and final rodeo scheduled this weekend in Condon was postponed to Oct. 9-11 due to the wildfires.
The Oregon High School Rodeo changed its format.
The boys will compete first, followed by the girls. Those looking to make changes to their entry must do so by Oct. 1 by emailing the OHSRA office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.