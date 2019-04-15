Eighteen boys and girls in grades 3-6 were in the spotlight April 6, competing in the Mighty Youth Track Meet in John Day.
Grant Union student Kaylee Wright organized the event, held at the school’s athletic field, for her senior project.
Children from the John Day area and neighboring towns were invited to compete.
Several volunteers assisted Wright with taking down times for the sprint races and marks for the long jump and softball throw. Others helped walk the athletes through the events, including Grant Union senior Trinity Hutchison for the long jump.
“I love little kids, and I just want to get them involved in track,” Wright said. “I want them to enjoy all the sports they have the opportunity to do.”
She added, “Track provides a great opportunity for lifelong enjoyment.”
There are organized teams for several other sports for this age group, such as softball, baseball, basketball and swimming, but not for track and field. One exception is the Oregon East Track Club headed up by Jenny Jacobs at Prairie City School.
For more information about Oregon East Track Club, visit tracktownyouthleague.com and click on “Resources,” then “Track clubs” and then “USATF Oregon — Clubs.”
This team will hold a qualifier meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Prairie City School’s athletic field for youth to advance to the TrackTown Youth League Championship in Eugene.
