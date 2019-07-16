Monument High School graduate Faythe Schafer will join the Timberwolves ranks, playing volleyball for Blue Mountain Community College this fall.
Schafer, who played four years for the Dayville/Monument Tigers volleyball team, was the 2018 All-League Setter of the Year in the 1A-8 High Desert League.
“I’m very excited just to keep improving and play with new teammates and get know them and advance and see where it goes,” she said. “I’d like to thank my coaches, and my parents especially, for all the support, training me and driving me to do better and give 100 percent and teaching me to be a leader on the court.”
Schafer said she plans to pursue a veterinary technician certification at BMCC and continue studies in the veterinary medicine field.
