Mariah Moulton of John Day received a “Heart of the Pack” trophy for her excellence as a Timberwolves volleyball player at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton.
Moulton said she received the award last weekend at the BMCC Athletics End of the Year Celebration, with top players in other sports also receiving awards.
The volleyball award goes to the player known as someone the team gets along with and the coach can depend on.
The winner also excels academically, as well as on the court.
As a freshman outside hitter, Moulton had the highest kill percentage for the Timberwolves last fall, and the team qualified for the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament in Tacoma, Washington.
The Timberwolves earned the No. 3 spot in the East Region standings to qualify to compete at the tournament and had a 25-11 record.
Moulton was named Second Team All-Conference.
The Timberwolves have been led by head coach Jessica Humphreys, and will welcome new head coach Ceanna Larson this fall.
Moulton said she’s enjoyed playing for the team and looks forward to starting back this fall.
“It was fun to compete at a higher level in volleyball,” she said.
She received sports scholarships through BMCC for volleyball and softball.
A 2018 Grant Union graduate, she was on the Prospector volleyball team, led by head coach Shae Speth, that won the 2A state volleyball title in the fall of 2017.
After Moulton earns her associate degree, she plans to continue her studies at Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls and earn a degree in diagnostic medical sonography (ultrasound).
She said she’s enjoyed the small classes in Pendleton and being close to home.
“Coming from John Day, it was a good transition,” she said.
