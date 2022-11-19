Prairie City running back Cole Teel, left, was selected to the High Desert League's first team as a running back, second team as a defensive back and was the league's Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 for the second straight season.
GRANT COUNTY — The 2022 fall campaign led to multiple Grant County high school athletes being recognized as all-league athletes in both the High Desert League and the Blue Mountain Conference.
All-league honors for the Blue Mountain Conference in volleyball and football are as follows:
Volleyball first team: Drew Williams, junior, Grant Union; Brilynn Combs, junior, Grant Union; Addy Northway, sophomore, Grant Union
Volleyball second team: Kynlee Pettyjohn, junior, Grant Union; Halle Parsons, junior, Grant Union
Volleyball honorable mention: Sivanna Hodge, junior, Grant Union; Jaydika Anderson, junior, Grant Union
Football first team: Alex Finley, junior, linebacker/offensive line, Grant Union
Football second team: Riddick Hutchison, senior, defensive line, Grant Union; Preston Boethin, senior, receiver, Grant Union; Talon VanCleave, junior, defensive back/quarterback, Grant Union; Till Vinegar, junior, defensive back, Grant Union
Football honorable mention: Preston Boethin, senior, linebacker, Grant Union; Andrew Hunt, senior, linebacker, Grant Union; Jack Strong, senior, linebacker, Grant Union; Isaiah Adams, freshman, receiver, Grant Union
All league honors for the High Desert League in volleyball and football are as follows:
Volleyball first team: Laken McKay, senior, Prairie City
Volleyball second team: Betty Ann Wilson, senior, Prairie City; Reece Jacobs, junior, Prairie City
Volleyball honorable mention: Jaycee Winegar, junior, Prairie City
Football first team: Cole Teel, senior, running back, Prairie City; Eli Wright, senior, offensive line/defensive end, Prairie City
Football second team: Trey Brown, junior, defensive end, Prairie City; Cody Reagan, junior, offensive line, Prairie City; Cole Teel, senior, defensive back, Prairie City
High Desert League Offensive Player of the Year: Cole Teel, senior, running back, Prairie City
High Desert League Player of the Year: Eli Wright, senior, defensive end/offensive line, Prairie City
