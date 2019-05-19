The Grant Union/Prairie City Prospector baseball team is scheduled to host a second round playoff game Wednesday, May 22, at Seventh Street Complex in John Day. The time is to be announced.
Led by head coach Doug Sharp, the Prospectors are No. 6 among OSAA's 2A/1A teams.
The Prospectors will face off with the winner of Monday's first round between Dufur/South Wasco (No. 23) and Lakeview (No. 11).
Grant Union finished the regular season with a 17-6 overall record and 14-0 in Special District 7. They beat Dufur, a league opponent, in a doubleheader 7-5 and 11-1 on April 6 in The Dalles.
The Prospectors topped Special District 7 and Dufur (11-8, 9-5) was in third behind Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah.
Lakeview (14-6, 10-2) finished second in Special District 6.
The winner of Wednesday's game at Malone Field, will advance to the quarterfinal round set for Friday, May 24.
