No. 1 in the state, the Grant Union/Prairie City Prospector softball team is scheduled to host a second round playoff game Wednesday, May 22, at Seventh Street Complex in John Day. The time is to be announced.
The 2A/1A team will face off with the winner of Monday's first round between No. 17 Colton (16-9 overall, 11-5 league) and No. 16 Lost River (17-8, 10-4).
Grant Union (21-2, 11-1) beat Lost River 9-1 earlier in the season at the March 22 Rocket Invite held in Pilot Rock.
The Prospectors, No. 1 in Special District 6, are led by head coach Zach Williams.
The winner of Wednesday's game will advance to the quarterfinal round set for Friday, May 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.