Nonresidents may fish and hunt in Oregon again as of May 5. Recreational clamming and crabbing will remain closed to nonresidents until further notice, according to an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife press release.
ODFW is lifting the nonresident restrictions in line with some loosening of restrictions on outdoor recreation in the state and region. Washington state also reopened to most fishing on May 5.
Oregon and Washington will soon reopen salmon and steelhead fishing on the Columbia River.
Due to concerns about increased travel to the coast during the summer months while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, crabbing and clamming will remain closed to non-residents for now. Oregon residents who do not live on the coast should also not travel there to crab or clam when the Stay Home, Save Lives restrictions against travel are in effect. Beach access may also be closed.
“We want to thank nonresidents for their understanding of the temporary closure,” said ODFW Director Curt Melcher. “We are also announcing a special refund policy for non-residents who purchased fishing license documents between April 6-15, which is about the time when Washington announced their extended closure of all hunting and fishing.”
Nonresidents who purchased fishing licensing documents (such as a daily, multi-day or annual fishing or shellfish license, combined angling tag and associated products) between April 6-15 may request a refund for all of these fishing products provided they did not keep any fish or shellfish.
Nonresidents who purchased a hunting license (annual or nonresident three-day for gamebirds) or tag for spring turkey will be eligible to receive a refund for their hunting license or tag, regardless of when it was purchased, as long as they have not hunted at all.
Request a refund at https://odfw.wufoo.com/forms/nonresident-refund-request-a-covid19-period.
Nonresidents can also continue to apply for fall controlled hunts. The deadline to apply for all fall controlled hunts remains May 15 for both residents and non-residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.