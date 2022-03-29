The Lady Prospectors looked every bit the part of the No. 1-ranked softball team in the state during the Iron Triangle Tournament held over spring break in John Day.
The Lady Pros went 3-0 in the tournament, scoring 42 runs and giving up 18 over the course of three games to push their record to 6-0 on the season.
Their closest game of the tournament was their first, a gritty 16-12 win over the seventh-ranked Harrisburg/Mohawk Eagles on Monday, March 21. Grant Union found itself down 12-7 headed into the bottom of the fifth inning before scoring nine unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth frames to secure the come-from-behind win.
Savannah Patterson was the top Lady Pro at the plate, going 2-5 with four runs scored and five RBIs. Addy Northway went 2-5 at the plate and finished with three runs scored and an RBI. Lilly Rockhill went 2-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. The team finished with 15 total hits in the game.
Drew Williams picked up the win, pitching five innings. Williams struck out three batters and gave up 10 runs in the contest. Halle Parsons pitched two innings in relief and didn’t surrender a run.
The second game of the tournament saw the Lady Pros defeat the Enterprise Outlaws 12-2 in six innings on Tuesday, March 22. Grant Union never trailed in the game, leading 4-2 after the first inning. The Lady Pros would add two more runs to their tally in the second and fourth innings to push their lead to 6-2. A sixth-inning offensive blitz saw Grant Union score six more runs and hold Enterprise scoreless to end the game with a 12-2 win.
Savannah Patterson was a perfect 4-4 at the plate with three runs scored and four RBIs. Addy Northway and Paige Gerry both finished 2-3. Northway scored three runs and Gerry scored two runs and logged an RBI. Lady Pro bats were hot once again in this game as the team finished with 16 hits in total.
Halle Parsons picked up the win, pitching all six innings. Parsons surrendered four hits and two runs while striking out five batters.
The final game of the tournament for the Lady Pros took place on Wednesday, March 23, and saw a matchup of top-ranked teams as Grant Union battled 3A’s No. 1 Scio Loggers.
Grant Union would never trail in this game, scoring 10 unanswered runs through the third inning to take a commanding lead. The Loggers would respond, getting on the board in the fourth inning and blasting a three-run home run in the fifth to trail 10-4. The Lady Pros fired back with a four-run sixth inning to end the game with a score of 14-4.
Paige Gerry was 3-4 at the plate in the contest and finished with three runs scored and three RBIs. Halle Parsons and Paige Gerry both finished 2-4 at bat. Parsons scored one run and drove in three RBIs. Robertson finished with a run scored and two RBIs. The Lady Pro bats once again came to life in this contest as the team logged 15 total hits on the afternoon.
Drew Williams pitched the entire game and notched the win for the Lady Pros. Williams surrendered four hits and four runs while striking out six batters.
Grant Union softball head coach Zach Williams says his team is playing well, but he didn’t expect a perfect start.
“We’re playing as a team, a lot of girls have contributed so far and like we thought, our depth is our strength. We scheduled a tough stretch of games intentionally and we weren’t disappointed with the competition. I expected us to be tough, but I definitely didn’t expect us to be 6-0.”
Williams also refrains from calling his team’s win over No. 1 Scio a statement game despite the result.
“Scio’s No. 1 pitcher couldn’t really throw against us. That was a bit disappointing, but they’re a very solid team and we’re excited to get that win. Our hope is that the girls get better every day and keep pulling together as a team. League play starts Friday, so we really can’t afford to have any letdowns.”
The Lady Pros are in action again on Friday, April 1, in a doubleheader against Echo/Stanfield. The first game starts at 2 p.m. in John Day.
