Zoey beam

Grant Union’s Zoey Beam has her hand raised in victory during the Oregon Wrestling Classic that took place in Redmond on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bend Bulletin

REDMOND — Every year, high school wrestling teams from all across Oregon descend on Redmond to determine who is the best in the state in a dual-meet tournament.

The Grant Union boys and girls wrestling teams made the trip to Redmond and measured themselves against the rest of the 2A landscape in the Oregon Wrestling Classic on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.