REDMOND — Every year, high school wrestling teams from all across Oregon descend on Redmond to determine who is the best in the state in a dual-meet tournament.
The Grant Union boys and girls wrestling teams made the trip to Redmond and measured themselves against the rest of the 2A landscape in the Oregon Wrestling Classic on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14.
The boys just missed out on a chance at the Classic championship, placing third in Pool B on Friday to fall into the third place bracket. The Prospectors lost a close 42-37 matchup to second-place pool finishers Lowell to open the meet.
Grant Union got back on track in the second round and defeated Nestucca 51-30. Grant Union’s final dual matchup saw them fall 49-30 to eventual third overall finishers Willamina.
Saturday’s action saw the Pros matched up with all of the third-place finishers from pools A through D. First- and second-place pool finishers moved on to the overall championship bracket. Third- and fourth-place pool finishers were placed into their own brackets.
The Pros won their first third-place bracket matchup with Central Linn 54-30 to put themselves into the championship round among third-place pool finishers. The final was a rout as Grant Union throttled Oakland 66-12 to leave the Oregon Classic as the third-place bracket champions.
The girls also placed third in their pool on Friday but still found their way into the championship bracket on Saturday. The Lady Pros lost their opening matchup with Scappoose 39-18 as well as their second round matchup with Thurston, by a 48-9 margin.
The ladies were dominant in their final dual in Pool A, however, dispatching Harrisburg 45-12. The victory left the Lady Pros in third place in Pool A and secured them a spot in the championship bracket on Saturday.
The Lady Pros wound up finishing eighth overall in the 2022 Oregon Wrestling Classic.
The first match in the championship bracket was a semifinal against Sweet Home that the Lady Pros lost 42-18.
The loss dropped the Lady Pros into the consolation semifinals and a matchup with North Medford. Like their quarterfinal matchup, the consolation semifinal was another lopsided loss for Grant Union, this time by a 48-12 margin.
The final dual of the Classic for the Lady Pros was a seventh-place match with Scappoose. The result was a close 36-24 loss that put the Lady Pros in eighth place overall at the tournament.
The Lady Pros’ journey through the Oregon Wrestling Classic was unique in that every individual match was decided by either forfeit or fall.
Both the boys and girls teams will be in action next on Friday, Jan. 20, when they host the Grant Union Tournament. Start time for the tournament is scheduled for noon on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.