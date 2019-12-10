Two Grant Union Prospectors were recognized by the OSAA on the 2A All-State team.
Drew Lusco, a senior, was named both Offensive Lineman of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Justin Hodge, a sophomore, was named to the third team as a wide receiver.
