Grant Union High School’s Bailey McCracken, a junior, competes at the Oregon High School Rodeo Association’s rodeo in Hermiston last month. McCracken, named the state’s Rookie of the Year, had a strong outing over the weekend in Prineville.
PRINEVILLE — Grant County youth made a strong showing at the Oregon High School Rodeo Associaton’s Tri-County Rodeo in Prineville on Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1.
Four students from John Day, Prairie City and Dayville represented the county in the contest.
Grant Union’s Jack Strong, a bull rider, got bucked off his bull, Doomsday, in under eight seconds in both the first and second rounds of action, as did Frankie Beam, a Prairie City student who also rode Doomsday.
A rider must stay on the bull for at least eight seconds to begin earning points in bull riding.
After eight seconds, both the rider and the bull are awarded points.
Grant Union High School’s Bailey McCracken, a junior, finished fifth in barrel racing and pole bending in the first round of action. In the second round, McCracken placed second in pole bending, clocking a time of 20.8.
Rowdy Israel, a Dayville student, competed in goat tying, an event where a rider gallops to a tethered goat, dismounts, catches, throws, and ties its legs together. Israel tied her goat in 15 seconds.
The Oregon High School Association’s next rodeo will be held in Burns on May 13-15.
