shooting the breeze: adequate versus ideal

Cartridge rivalries are quite often the subject of less-than-civil debate, with each party involved having a plethora of seemingly contradictory evidence to back up their point of view. The reality is this: There are myriad calibers that could and would get the job done on every huntable creature.
In my experience, I feel safe saying that nearly every cartridge falls into one of two categories: adequate or ideal.
An adequate cartridge is one that can, in certain circumstances, be used to cleanly kill a big game animal.
For example — although illegal practically everywhere — the .22 Long Rifle earned itself a reputation as a close-range deer rifle during the Great Depression. Cheap, widely available ammunition combined with close-range head shots that wasted no usable meat made it an adequate choice.
Change the circumstances and it's easy to see how the .22 rimfires are far less than ideal. The 7x57mm Mauser and .30-06 Springfield have been used to take every species of big game animal on the planet, some of which still hold the world record in their categories today. Does this alone make them ideal for everything in the world? Nope, it makes them adequate.
An ideal cartridge is one that can be counted on to cleanly kill our chosen game animal in all circumstances. What’s the difference in circumstances that causes me to qualify one cartridge instead of another? If your caliber is able to deliver a clean kill by way of a close-range head shot but cannot do so on a broadside heart shot nor a quartering lung shot at least 150-250 yards away, it is by my definition merely adequate, not ideal. For example, a shotgun with slugs, however adequate, would not be ideal for a Wyoming antelope. Likewise, a .220 Swift would leave a lot to be desired on a musk ox hunt.
Premium bullets have been a game-changer, giving cartridges traditionally considered too small to adequate the ability to hit above their weight class. If you’re on the fence about using a certain cartridge for hunting, switching to a premium bullet will give you controlled expansion with greater penetration. Piloting a proper bullet for the job into the vitals of your game, after all, is what makes venison.
Deciding if your pet cartridge is merely adequate or perfectly ideal requires a lot of field experience. Nobody but you can make the final call as there are way too many variables to factor into each of our various hunting settings.
Some of us need a fast-handling pumpkin-chunker, whereas others need something that shoots several football fields. Some of us can only afford one gun, which must be as versatile as possible, while others are restricted by design and power constraints so as to avoid overpenetration. Some of us have to have the newest creations, while others prefer classic choices.
My advice when choosing calibers is to do enough hunting that you find what you need. Shoot as much of a variety of guns as possible. There is no one cartridge that is the universal puzzle piece to what is missing in your hunting arsenal, although there are several out there that come pretty darn close.
