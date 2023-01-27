Maybe more folks would think if they had a good place to do it.
It was cold. Way below freezing. Trudging the last mile or so in the dark through knee-deep snow layered in heavy clothing proved to be more of a workout than I had anticipated. It reminded me, loosely, of agility drills we had run daily as part of high school football practice. These drills involved running through tires arranged on the ground designed to trip you up. They worked very well.
Though dry, my feet were freezing despite two pairs of wool socks and the heavy wool liners in my Sorel snowpacs. The light faded quickly as I continued to make my way towards camp. Adding to the loneliness of the trip was the ghoulishness of the shadows of the trees, fooling with my depth perception as a gentle snow — as if on cue — began to fall. I wasn’t sure if it was snowing or the wind was merely clearing the treetops, but the misty, moist flakes slowly made their descent.
I wondered in turn about my past, present and future. Many things had not turned out the way I had wished and yet were still somehow not a total loss. Someday, somehow, when it was my turn to bat in this great baseball game we call life, I was going to hit a real home run. I just didn’t know when or how. I thought of church, work, my family, certain friends and other random things; it can really be productive to be alone with your thoughts.
Due to the conditions, any hope of seeing game animals was at best foolhardy. Not only was the light fading but the raucous crunch made in the snow with each stride surely had announced my presence to all but the very hard of hearing. I double-checked the chamber of my .300 Winchester Magnum to make sure it was clear; if I stumbled in the snow I didn’t want to risk sending a 200 grain bullet flying off errant into the night sky.
Occasionally through the branches of the ancient forest, I could see a light. At first it seemed so little and distant as to create doubt even of its existence. Continuing towards it step by step didn’t create the greatest confidence. Only after I had come some distance did my faith that the light was real become actual knowledge. The confidence of a little hope can sustain us in the very coldest, darkest of nights.
The mile became half a mile and then a quarter. The snow deepened as I neared camp, rather than getting easier. It was waist deep, and I contemplated trading my seat in the hereafter if it would cause snowshoes to appear. They did not. Maybe my proposed ante was not mine to bet with, I reasoned aloud.
Finally, as I neared our camp, the once tiny and very nearly invisible flicker was in fact our large campfire. The wall tent was aglow with lantern light, a hot plate of food awaited me and, best of all, I had a warm, dry place to enjoy some good company. Getting to unplug from the televised propaganda and our echo chambers is priceless. Sometimes being alone with our thoughts can be a greater trophy than the biggest bull elk on the mountain.
