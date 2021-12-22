Converted military rifles used to be a household thing.
Before, during and after the Great Depression everybody knew how to wring two cents out of every penny they brought home. When the Civilian Marksmanship Program offered the Springfield 1903, Enfield 1917 or Krag-Jorgensen 1898 surplus rifles for only a few dollars including ammunition, it turned heads.
It wasn’t that these people were cheap, it’s that they were broke; those are two very different things. Many of the GIs returning from war brought home military rifles of various kinds as trophies, and many of those — even in their metric calibers — were put to use filling the family freezer.
These days the walls in gun and pawn shops are lined with lots of these old sporterized arms, no doubt traded in for something newer somewhere along the line. Though it’s true they are a bit more beefy, not quite as polished in finish nor on average as accurate as a factory sporting rifle, many a larder was filled with venison because Grampa, and quite often Grandma, knew how to make every shot count.
Cheap military surplus ammo could be found everywhere, sometimes for only pennies per shot. As the economy improved and bank accounts began to fatten, some were able to adorn their secondhand smoke pole with a custom stock or a telescopic sight.
The country store at Dale prominently displays black and white pictures of successful hunts from days gone by. They represent a time and a people who didn’t throw anything away.
My own paternal great-grandfather went to the woods armed with an old military .30-40 Krag. It had been sporterized with a custom stock, and the sights upgraded to the popular buckhorn style.
According to my research, the serial number places it at 1901. It was his very favorite. One of my cousins treasures it deeply to this day.
If you happen to come into possession of a sporterized old military rifle, treasure it. If you treat it with proper care and respect, you may see an additional century of service in your behalf.
Ammunition, even for some of the more obscure selections, can usually be found relatively easily. Prvi Partizan (PPU) is one of the most prolific makers of the various standard and metric military calibers of ammunition. Albeit not as cheap as the old surplus ammo of yore, this European-based product is usually only 50-60% of the price of economy line USA-made hunting ammo. For those on a tight budget, this is huge; their brass is boxer-primed and can be reloaded as well.
As a project for my friend Matt who was just getting started as a deer hunter, we shopped around, eventually buying a sporterized Enfield 1917 .30-06. We got it drilled and tapped for scope mounts, replaced a few parts, refinished the stock and installed a recoil pad. All that said, we were still into it for less than the cost of a quality new rifle.
As my friend is a Marine, we dubbed the rifle “Chesty” in honor of the great Gen. Chesty Puller. A pleasure to shoot for being over 100 years old, Matt took his first deer with a 200-yard shot a couple years back. It’s far and away his favorite rifle; one man’s trash is definitely another man’s treasure!
