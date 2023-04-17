It looks like suppressors are the next big thing in the shooting sports. Every other hunter and shooter on social media these days seems to have one screwed on their firearm.
So what is the big deal?
Often referred to by Hollywood as silencers, they don’t actually silence a gun, but they do reduce the noise about as much as wearing earplugs or muffs would, so you can safely shoot your favorite toy without hearing protection.
Can the average Joe own one? Yes, you can. Suppressors are legal in 42 states, including Oregon, for hunting and recreational shooting.
Should you own one? Well, maybe.
They do make shooting a lot more pleasant for you and the folks near you at the range or in the field. In addition to noise suppression, they also reduce recoil, although not as much as a muzzle brake. The reduction in noise and recoil makes them ideal for teaching new shooters.
Many hunters, especially predator hunters, report that a suppressed shot doesn’t spook game as much, allowing for more follow-up shots.
Quite a few of the newer firearm barrels come threaded for a suppressor, but a qualified gunsmith can thread a barrel for about $100. On the downside, they add weight and length. A good suppressor may be 6 to 9 inches long. Add that to the 24-inch barrel of your elk rifle, and it can be downright unwieldy.
Personally, I don’t feel the need to pack one around all hunting season for just one or two shots, but plenty of folks do. They also get really hot, really fast. Run five shots through one in short order, and you can fry an egg on it.
They are also pretty expensive. A good suppressor will run you around $1000. To get it, you are going to have to submit an application to the ATF along with an additional $200 fee for a tax stamp allowing you to own the suppressor.
Once you have jumped through that hoop, you may find yourself cooling your heels for eight to 12 months for your application to be approved before they can ship the suppressor to you.
While that process might sound daunting, any of the quality manufacturers can painlessly walk you through the process. Cold Bore Precision is a local company that deals with several different makers and can answer any questions you may have (541-792-0303).
While I have a fair amount of experience with suppressors, I haven’t taken the plunge to own one yet. However, quite a few hunters and shooters that I respect have, so there must be something there.
What are your thoughts on suppressors? Let us know at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com.
Rod Carpenter is a husband, father, and a huntin’ fool.
