shooting the breeze: bipods

When it comes to hunting, I don’t like lots of extra stuff hanging off me.
I don’t like cartridge holders or sheath knives on my belt. I grudgingly accept my bino harness even though I don’t care for the bulk, and I have never been a fan of bipods on my rifle.
I do a lot of my hunting in fairly thick forest, where quick offhand or kneeling shots are the norm. I have always felt that if I needed to take a deliberate shot I could always use my backpack, shooting sticks, or a natural rest like a log or rock.
The first time that didn’t work so well was on a whitetail hunt in Idaho. Resting over a stump, I managed to take a doe that was feeding across the draw, but it wasn’t pretty.
On an antelope hunt, I missed several opportunities because I couldn’t get steady enough for a good shot. After missing a couple of what I thought were easy shots, I backed off to check my zero, thinking it was off. Nope, it was all me. To say it was frustrating would be an understatement.
Around that time, I started using a bipod for rifle matches. Then I started using a bipod while hunting ground squirrels, and my confidence in making shots soared. While I still don’t plan to use a bipod for all my hunting, you can bet I will have one hanging on my rifle for my antelope hunt this year.
For a long time there wasn’t a lot to choose from in the way of bipods. Most were cheap, aluminum jobs, and most were pretty heavy.
With the surge in precision rifle competitions, that has all changed. Harris makes pretty good bipods for around $100 that will do the trick for most of us. However, if you really want to go nuts, there are some new companies catering to just about whatever you want.
Atlas is a favorite among the precision rifle crowd. It has legs that move independently for uneven terrain. Javelin makes an ultra-lightweight, carbon fiber model that you can carry in your backpack and attach to your rifle in seconds using magnets.
Whatever brand you choose to go with, make sure you get the height that will work best for you.
The 6- to 9-inch models work well for prone shooting, Those that extend to 23 inches work well for sitting, but don’t work for prone and weigh more.
As with all things, you get what you pay for. While bipods are not the answer to every hunting situation, they should be one of the tools in every serious hunter's arsenal.
