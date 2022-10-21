shooting the breeze: boots and blisters

Good footwear is a must when you head into the backcountry.

 Rod Carpenter/Contributed Photo

Painful blisters from poor choice of footwear is a great way to wreck a hunt.

Awhile back I invited myself along on a desert sheep hunt in Idaho. Apparently my brain was in neutral while I was packing, because the only socks that ended up in my bag were standard cotton. Knowing I am prone to blisters, I tried covering my heels in duct tape, but it didn’t work. By the end of the first day I had a pair of beautiful blisters on my heels. I spent the rest of the hunt in tennis shoes. I don’t recommend it.

Rod Carpenter is a husband, father, and a huntin’ fool.

