shooting the breeze: boots and blisters

Painful blisters from poor choice of footwear is a great way to wreck a hunt.
Awhile back I invited myself along on a desert sheep hunt in Idaho. Apparently my brain was in neutral while I was packing, because the only socks that ended up in my bag were standard cotton. Knowing I am prone to blisters, I tried covering my heels in duct tape, but it didn’t work. By the end of the first day I had a pair of beautiful blisters on my heels. I spent the rest of the hunt in tennis shoes. I don’t recommend it.
With the advances in boots and socks these days, avoiding blisters should be easy to do if you engage your brain. The selection of footwear can even be a little overwhelming. You can get boots as light and comfortable as tennis shoes or almost as stiff as ski boots for technical terrain. You can get them in low, medium or high tops. Socks now come in cotton, synthetic, wool and synthetic/wool blend. Not only that, you can get socks with minimal, moderate or full padding in ankle, crew or over-the-calf lengths.
These days I lean toward a low top, uninsulated, synthetic boot for summer and early fall. I forgo waterproofing in favor of better airflow to keep my feet cool. By the time elk season rolls around, the weather has usually gotten a little worse and I reach for my traditional 8-inch leather boots. I have pretty much given up on expecting them to be 100% waterproof. Even if I treat them, a little water starts to get in by the end of the season. That’s what wool socks are for.
Speaking of socks, traditionally I have used thin silk liner socks under wool outer socks to combat blisters. However, companies like Darn Tough, Kennetrek and Kuiu have come up with some really advanced designs that pretty much eliminate the need for a sock liner.
Options allow you to choose a sock with extra padding where you need it most to avoid blisters. You can choose thickness, material and length. They do cost a little more than cotton, but so far I think they are well worth it. My Kuiu socks are heading into their fifth hunting season, and reports say the Darn Tough brand will last forever.
If you are still running the same footwear you have been using for the last 10 years, I recommend you treat yourself to an upgrade. With all the new technology out there, you just may find a level of hiking comfort you never knew existed.
