shooting the breeze: chicken-fried steak

The chicken-fried steak breakfast at Dixie’s Diner in Idaho Falls, Idaho, is one of the best around.

The measuring stick wherever breakfast is served, for me, is and will always be the chicken-fried steak. I can’t remember when I ate my first, but it was love at first bite. A large cubed beefsteak, breaded and fried, covered in sausage gravy, combined with two eggs, over medium, some fried potatoes or hashbrowns and sourdough toast is the breakfast of real lions.

It’s a lot of food, and therefore should not be entered into lightly. Eating such a breakfast may negate any need to eat anything else for the rest of the day, or at least until dinner.

Dale Valade is a local freelance writer with a love for the outdoors, handloading, hunting and shooting.

