Sometimes it's possible to do all the right things and still not succeed.
This year I was blessed with the opportunity to draw an Ochoco unit buck tag. When a 150-yard quartering shot on a mule deer buck presented itself a few days into the season, I did not waste time counting points nor guessing a rough score. I quickly shouldered Old Reliable and leaned into a standing rest. Once the crosshairs settled just behind the shoulder, I squeezed the trigger. The 165 grain Nosler Accubond center-punched the buck’s heart and he was dead in short order. Just like that, I had a four-point buck on the ground and my venison secured.
Not everyone’s deer season, however, went just so. It seemed to everyone I talked to that deer numbers were down as a whole. The unseasonably warm weather was annoying as it was conducive to poor deer hunting. Clear nights and 80 degree days are key ingredients in the recipe for deer ghost town.
Some in our party never got the chance to see any antlered deer. Others got only a single, fleeting glimpse. Two members in our party each had multiple opportunities but, for various reasons, didn’t bring one down.
Mom, of course, had to show everyone up and tag out on opening day evening with a good forked-horn buck. One shot from her favorite 7x57mm Mauser did the trick.
Not all of my hunts have gone just so for me, either. In Idaho I hunted deer for three seasons, but only tagged a single three-point buck for all my efforts. For a time I would jest that I was going to sell all my guns and buy a treadmill as by doing so I would get just as much exercise and kill just as many deer.
My wife, Emma, spent five preference points on drawing her buck tag this year. She experienced three separate shot opportunities but only got a shot off in one of them, which unfortunately was a miss. It left her feeling pretty down in the dumps, to say the least.
Hunting, like life, has a lot to do with our perception. It’s very easy to feel picked on, especially when things frequently don’t go our way. We can get bitter and quit or pick up the dang pieces and try to learn whatever lesson there is to learn.
I have found resoundingly that sometimes there is no discernible point to whatever happens, it’s just that somehow it just doesn’t turn out. As I said at the outset, it is possible to do all the right things and still not succeed. When that happens, the only thing you can do is try again next year. All the moping and pining in the world won’t change what has happened. Rather than live in the past, live for the future in the present.
Tag soup never seems to taste better, no matter whose recipe I use to prepare it. Anymore I try to buy a variety of tags so that if one hunt should not pan out, there are always other possibilities. That, my friends, is the miracle of tomorrow: There is hope. I’m already planning some great hunts for 2023! So keep your deer rifle — they have plenty of treadmills at the gym. Maybe I will see you there!
