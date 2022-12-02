Sometimes it's possible to do all the right things and still not succeed.

This year I was blessed with the opportunity to draw an Ochoco unit buck tag. When a 150-yard quartering shot on a mule deer buck presented itself a few days into the season, I did not waste time counting points nor guessing a rough score. I quickly shouldered Old Reliable and leaned into a standing rest. Once the crosshairs settled just behind the shoulder, I squeezed the trigger. The 165 grain Nosler Accubond center-punched the buck’s heart and he was dead in short order. Just like that, I had a four-point buck on the ground and my venison secured.

Dale Valade is a local freelance writer with a love for the outdoors, handloading, hunting and shooting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.