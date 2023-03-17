shooting the breeze: wonder gun

From left, .270, 30-06 and 7 mm Remington Magnum cartridges. Have they become obsolete? 

 Rod Carpenter/For the Blue Mountain Eagle

These days it seems like a new cartridge is released almost as often as you change socks. Rounds like the 350 Legend, 360 BuckHammer, the 6.5, 7 mm, and 300 PRCs, 6.8 Western, .277 Fury — the list goes on and on.

It is hard to keep up with all the perceived advances in hunting technology, and it makes a guy wonder if the old .270 Winchester has become obsolete. Has my 7mm Remington Magnum gotten old and weak, no longer able to take an elk as well as it used to? Are the rifles I have been hunting with for 35 years no longer accurate enough for today’s big game hunting?

Rod Carpenter is a husband, father, and a huntin’ fool.

