These days it seems like a new cartridge is released almost as often as you change socks. Rounds like the 350 Legend, 360 BuckHammer, the 6.5, 7 mm, and 300 PRCs, 6.8 Western, .277 Fury — the list goes on and on.
It is hard to keep up with all the perceived advances in hunting technology, and it makes a guy wonder if the old .270 Winchester has become obsolete. Has my 7mm Remington Magnum gotten old and weak, no longer able to take an elk as well as it used to? Are the rifles I have been hunting with for 35 years no longer accurate enough for today’s big game hunting?
The short answer is a resounding "Nope." J.Y. Jones and Grancel Fitz managed to take every huntable species of big game in North America with 30-06’s. Jack O’Connor hunted the world with his .270 and managed to take game with bullets that, by today’s standards, were pretty subpar.
Way back, the jump from black to smokeless powder was a huge leap forward. Copper-jacketed bullets were able to be driven significantly faster than lead alloys.
Over time those technological leaps have gotten smaller and smaller until, today, many of our "advances" have become more theoretical and less practical.
Most of the new rounds have been developed around a fast-twist barrel so that you can shoot a heavier bullet, which is an advantage if you're shooting past 600 yards. The reality is that most of us don’t and never should.
Shorter actions that house short, fat cartridges are supposed to shave weight, and then we hang rails, bipods and Hubble telescope-sized optics on them.
Most of the new rounds really don’t offer any better ballistics than the old rounds. The 6.5 PRC isn’t any faster than the .264 Winchester Magnum, and the 7mm PRC doesn’t do anything a 7mm Remington or Weatherby Magnum won’t do.
Another disadvantage right now is finding ammo to feed them. Ammunition in general isn’t as easy to find as it used to be, and it’s even worse for the new kids on the block.
While our old workhorses will keep getting the job done, there is an upside to the new kids. Shooters today are demanding better accuracy, and the makers are working to make that happen. They are using higher-quality barrels and are cutting chambers to tighter tolerances, which is a big aid in accuracy.
Do we necessarily need that new level of accuracy? Probably not. In reality, a rifle that groups into 2 inches at 100 yards is good on deer-sized game to 400 yards. However, shooting teeny, tiny groups is a lot of fun and builds a lot of confidence.
So, do you really need one of the new rifles coming out today? Maybe not — but that shouldn’t keep you from getting one anyway, just for the fun of it.
