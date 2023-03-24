Hunting for eons has been about the acquisition of meat for the table. I wonder quite dubiously how much time the plains tribes spent arguing whether a spear from horseback was a more ethical method of take than a bow and arrow or comparing the spread of buffalo horns in daily conversation. Judging by the frequency with which we see petroglyphs of obsidian versus flint or Bannock and Cheyenne record book scores, I’m going to guess not very much.
Antler, horn and skull dimensions for the sake of putting numbers and therefore rankings to our game animals is a double-edged sword at best.
On the one hand, it's a way to gauge the age, genetics and maturity of the game animal. Broken tips, scars and deformities tell of their unique stories of survival.
It is only when we begin to put a number by which to catalog the greatness of these animals — that is, to value them purely for the accolades they will bring us rather than to bring honor to the lives they have lived — that we err. Anytime score numbers become our driving motivation, we risk losing the proper perspective and reverence for the game we hunt.
Before you assemble the lynch mob, let me say I like shooting as big and mature of an animal as is possible, but maybe for different reasons than some. In most cases the largest-horned creatures also have the largest bodies and therefore offer the greatest amount of meat. Still, it behooves us as hunters to ask ourselves: Why do I do what I do? What is the motivation for my choices and deeds?
All hunting is conservation. That is a fact. The Pittman-Robertson Act of 1937 excises a tax from every new firearm, bow, box of ammunition, license or tag sold to go to the preservation and conservation of flora and fauna. This revenue amounts to billions annually. When anti-hunters rail about hunters destroying wildlife and habitat, I love to remind them that were it not for conservation-minded hunters from Theodore Roosevelt through today, there would be no game animals. Period.
Most people I know are meat hunters who will gladly shoot something on the first day of the hunt that they would hypothetically shoot on the last day of the hunt. The animal they take is respected as a trophy whether it's a spike or cow elk or a seven-point bull elk. Any antlers are merely a side bonus. The true glory for them is that they have provided food for the table, enjoyed like-minded company at camp and were able to enjoy communion with their creator within the quiet stillness and meaning that is only found in nature.
Each life we have taken to preserve our own deserves to be honored. Your journey in mortality continues while theirs has ended. Extending gratitude and respect, even if unspoken, is proper reverence. Even if the antlers don’t make the record book, that creature deserves a place in the trophy room within our chest because every animal is a trophy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.