Life has a way of serving us the unforeseeable when it's most unexpected and it’s certainly unforgettable. The last couple of years have certainly been trying times for practically everyone I know.
Myself, I have had COVID-19, a sinus infection and pneumonia all in recent months. It’s very easy to get down when we don’t feel well, but sometimes the things we go through are more of an insufferable insult than an egregious injury.
Some years back, two sisters decided to go elk hunting together. The occasion had rarely presented itself for them to do so, and both jumped at the opportunity. For the sake of anonymity we will call them Sarah and Susan. Armed with their favorite rifles they repaired to the trees to do a short drive for elk. Both had the second season “hair” tag, good each for one elk. Excitement was high as fresh tracks and beds seemed to dapple every coniferous clearing.
The odor of Cervus canadensis nelsoni hung heavy in the air as the two quietly proceeded on the stalk, careful to maintain visual contact with each other. Breaking over the rise, a light fog began to lift. Sarah checked the wind and indicated to Susan to continue. A rustling noise in the branches caused them both to freeze in stride and frantically look for any of the characteristic motions typical of wild four-legged fauna. Instead of seeing elk, Susan saw nothing. Hearing the angry chittering of a squirrel coming from above, she looked upward just in time to catch a falling pine cone right in the face.
A green pine cone launched from 30 feet up reaches lip-splitting speed in fairly short order. Sarah, seeing Susan take the primitive ballista, cracked up snorting and laughing. Susan, infuriated, shouldered her rifle, pointing it nearly straight in the air and looking feverishly through her scope for her furry nemesis. The squirrel continued to chitter angrily as Sarah made her way over to Susan. After uttering some Navy-class profanity skyward, Susan lowered her weapon, realizing the futility of it all. After telling Sarah to put a sock in it, Susan grimaced as she tenderly touched her swelling face.
Sarah was in ribbons. Susan’s lip was swollen up and protruding and there wasn’t a thing either of them could do about it. They halfheartedly continued their hunt — fruitlessly, of course — and then returned to camp. As fate would have it, some younger urchin barely old enough to carry a hunting rifle happened to be the first to see them entering camp. Having no gentlemanly grace, the young rooster’s first words to Susan were, “What the heck happened to your face!?”
Half of camp was in stitches while the other’s jaws slacked in disbelief. An elder hunter in camp mused that they must’ve tussled for Susan to bear such a shiner. However, the sisters assured everyone there that if they could’ve thought of a better lie, they wouldn’t have had to settle for the truth. The truth that day it seemed was indeed stranger than fiction.
Why tell this story? Simple. When you feel like life has handed you lemons, or the pneumonia in your chest makes you feel like you’d have to get better to die, realize that somebody somewhere has had a worse day than you. Even today Susan blushes as she licks her lips at the mention of squirrel stew. The squirrel may have won the battle, but Susan lived through the humiliation of fat lips from airmail. And if she can do it, so can you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.