shooting the breeze: fire

The other night my family built a fire to roast some hot dogs. As I stood there looking at the flames, I started to think of all the times I have spent huddled around a fire in some far-off place. Surely, harnessing fire to provide warmth, safety, and work must rank as the greatest discovery of all time.
A fire is a wonderful thing in miserable weather. I have never had to spend an unexpected night in the woods, but I have come close. In college some buddies and I decided to pack in for elk, but there weren’t enough horses to go around. That was OK with me, I’m not a fan, so I started hiking up the trail while they got the horses ready.
I figured they would catch me easily. It started to snow, then got dark and still no buddies. I built a fire under a tree for shelter and waited, and waited. They finally showed up around midnight. Turns out they weren’t the master packers they thought they were, and ended up repacking the horses several times on the trail. A warm fire was awfully nice to have that day.
Last year my family hiked into Aldrich Ponds to do some fishing. It had been rainy all week, but my weather app promised me there would be no rain that day. Halfway there it started to drizzle. By the time we got to the ponds, it was really coming down. We huddled under a tree and built a fire to wait it out. I assured my family that we were having fun, but they weren’t buying it. As soon as the rain let up, we headed home.
Those are just two examples of times I was happy I was able to get a fire going to stay warm and wait out the weather. I never head out without at least two ways to start a fire in my gear. My personal favorites are a lighter and a box of wind/waterproof matches. I also carry some form of fire starter. With these, I have never been unsuccessful in getting a fire going, no matter how bad the weather.
Personally, I don’t like to rely on flint and steel or similar friction-type fire starters. They take some practice and skill to be successful. Typically, when I want a fire, I want it right now, and I'm usually cold, tired, and the wind is blowing.
Whatever form of fire starter you decide you like, I strongly recommend you make a habit of always having it with you when you venture into the woods. Life has a way of changing really fast.
