shooting the breeze: fire
Waiting out the rain by the fire.
 Rod Carpenter/Contributed Photo

The other night my family built a fire to roast some hot dogs. As I stood there looking at the flames, I started to think of all the times I have spent huddled around a fire in some far-off place. Surely, harnessing fire to provide warmth, safety, and work must rank as the greatest discovery of all time.

A fire is a wonderful thing in miserable weather. I have never had to spend an unexpected night in the woods, but I have come close. In college some buddies and I decided to pack in for elk, but there weren’t enough horses to go around. That was OK with me, I’m not a fan, so I started hiking up the trail while they got the horses ready.

Rod Carpenter is a husband, father, and a huntin’ fool.

More from this section

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.