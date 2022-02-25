Over the years I have messed with a few guns and dealt with a lot of people. I have come to the conclusion that guns and people are a lot alike.
Each one is unique. People raised in the same house, with the same parents, can have wildly different personalities. Guns built one right after the other in the same factory can vary a great deal in function and accuracy.
We all know a family or two that are pillars in the community. Hard-working, honest and reliable. People you can trust.
However, they all seem to have that one black sheep that doesn’t quite live up to the family name. Likewise, gun makers with a good, solid reputation can throw a lemon every now and then.
On the other side of the coin, there are the families from the wrong side of the tracks that sire a success story and that cheap manufacturer that occasionally turns out a true gem of a rifle. You just never know what you are going to get until you spend some time with them.
Many years ago I saved my pennies for an expensive rifle from a quality maker only to have my heart crushed. It was nothing but pain and suffering, so we had to part ways.
On the other hand, I have an old, beat-up Ruger 77 that is like that lifelong friend that is always there for you. Not shiny or fancy. A little worn, with a few quirks, but shows up and gets the job done without any drama every time.
You may not see each other for a while, but when you get back together, you pick up right where you left off.
Every now and then you come across a person or a gun that just needs some help to become their best self. A little encouragement, some love and attention to help them realize who they are.
A 7mm Remington Magnum started life as a 300 Winchester Magnum, but just wasn't reaching her potential. A barrel change, some stock work and reloading helped her to really shine.
Both guns and people can be high-maintenance beauties that generate lust in your heart. Fun for a while, but in the end, not worth the cost. Some take a while to really get to know and appreciate. They may seem a little odd at first and take some time to get used to, but in the end are fun to be around.
Each gun you meet will have its own personality. You just never know what you are getting until you spend some time getting to know each other. Maybe you just won’t get along. Maybe you can find a way to work together to get the job done.
Every now and then, you find a true friend that will bring joy every time you are together.
What caliber is your best friend? Let us know at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com.
