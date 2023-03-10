Firstly, do not take my musings as a license for stupidity. Still, if you must draw and fire your handgun like you’ve seen in the movies, do so with blanks or wax bullets, NOT live ammo. Your limbs and corresponding digits will thank you to leave the “hollywood” in Hollywood. That being said, learning to shoot from the hip can be fun and useful if you’re not too much of a dunderhead.
One of my firearms mentors, of whom I’ve made mention before, was a serious handgunner. Thanks to his help, my pistol shooting, I believe, is above average. Dick had a wide variety of handguns and was disciplined in the proper use of each.
Using an Uberti Cattleman SAA clone and blackpowder handloads, Dick frequently took me to a bend in the river near Spray and would throw small 2-inch-by-2-inch chunks of wood into the rapids and tell me to shoot them before they quickly bobbed and tumbled out of sight.
At first I struggled. Eventually, Dick smiled and said, “Shoot where they’re going to be, not where they were.” Suddenly, like magic, I started hitting them much more often than I would miss.
One day, our discussion led to shooting from the hip. I had seen other men draw and fire from the hip hitting tin cans, even buzzing rattlesnakes from considerable distance. Dick decried such behavior as foolhardy. However, as I was asking about it, he felt compelled to show me to do it correctly lest I accidentally shoot off a toe. He told me that, if I must, to learn to draw the revolver with my trigger finger outside of the trigger guard. He also insisted I learn to draw it slow before trying to draw it fast.
Dick never permitted me to draw a loaded gun from a holster and fire; his live-fire exercises always began with the revolver already in hand. One day he took the plastic lid of a coffee can and grabbed the Uberti .45 from the safe. We walked to his backyard, and he set up the target on an embankment and strode 10 paces away from it. Squaring up to the target, Dick cocked the hammer and, looking straight at the lid, he raised the revolver to his hip, pointing it downrange, and squeezed, nailing the target. Turning to me, he merely said, “Your turn.”
I grabbed the .45 and squared my feet toward the target. Staring as squarely at the middle of the lid as I could, I cocked the hammer and leveled the gun as Dick had done. Slowly I squeezed the trigger all the while focusing on the target. Much to my surprise and delight, when the handgun fired, the lid flipped into the air and lit back on the ground as it had before. The remaining cylinders were each expended in like manner, dancing the coffee can lid around with each shot.
Shooting from the hip is largely for enjoyment rather than practicality. However, knowing another way to pilot a bullet to your target can always be useful. This was never made clearer to me than when I crossed paths with an angry badger years later. There wasn’t time for any pomp and circumstance, merely to draw and fire. Maybe that makes me a dunderhead, but I wasn’t about to let the angry badger start gnawing on me. But that’s a story for another time.
