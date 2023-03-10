Firstly, do not take my musings as a license for stupidity. Still, if you must draw and fire your handgun like you’ve seen in the movies, do so with blanks or wax bullets, NOT live ammo. Your limbs and corresponding digits will thank you to leave the “hollywood” in Hollywood. That being said, learning to shoot from the hip can be fun and useful if you’re not too much of a dunderhead.

One of my firearms mentors, of whom I’ve made mention before, was a serious handgunner. Thanks to his help, my pistol shooting, I believe, is above average. Dick had a wide variety of handguns and was disciplined in the proper use of each.

Dale Valade is a local freelance writer with a love for the outdoors, handloading, hunting and shooting.

