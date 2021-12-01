Sometimes you just might need a cannon.
The .338 Lapua Magnum is quite possibly the most well-balanced cartridge in existence to combine extreme power with long-distance reach. In 1989, the Finns hit paydirt when they necked the old .416 Rigby case down to hold .338 caliber bullets. Coupled with heavyweight, high-BC bullets, it became a long-range shooter’s dream cartridge.
According to ballistic scientists, the Lapua has a standard effective range of almost 2000 yards. This, of course, can be far exceeded. In 2009 a British sniper used his to make a 2,707-yard shot in near-ideal conditions in Musa Qala, Afghanistan.
While the .50 BMG is fully capable of much longer distances, the recoil and necessary weight of rifle and ammo often preclude its portability. The .338 Lapua far out reaches anything offered by standard case cartridges and out most other Magnums. These advantages at both close and long range have not been overlooked in a civilian marketplace.
With the current popularity of extreme long-range shooting, a cartridge like the .338 Lapua fits right in. This cartridge could easily be used to take any game on the planet with proper bullet selection. Hitting with just over 5,000 pounds of energy at the muzzle, it more than exceeds the minimal requirements for use on African game by 1,000 pounds of energy. Although many countries require a minimum of .36 caliber rifle to legally tag dangerous game, the .338 Lapua would be more than qualified for the task with proper bullets were it permitted.
For us here in the States, the .338 Lapua Magnum may well be the ultimate long-range crusher. Ideal for the big stuff like elk, moose and bear, I’ve no doubt it would work well for deer, sheep and antelope. Other large-case .338s, like the .338 Remington Ultra Magnum and the .340 and .338-378 Weatherby Magnums, come very close in performance, but none can fully match the Lapua’s potential.
While my own personal experience with this cartridge is limited to a single rifle, on a single hunt, my expectations were exceeded. Having watched a good friend shoot a cow elk from 600 yards with the same rifle an evening before, I knew it was fully capable as a long-range elk cartridge.
Being as we were in open country, I opted to borrow the Lapua for my evening elk hunt. Although my shot came in at just a bit over 300 yards, a single 270-grain Hornady ELDX bullet planted my cow elk on the ground. The extraction was far more difficult than getting into position and taking the shot. One thing which was not difficult was seeing just how useful a .338 Lapua Magnum could be for hunting elk in the wide-open country!
Do you like to shoot the big guns? Write to us at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.