It’s that time of year when we all take a breath and recover from yet another hunting season. Time to sit by the fire and oil the boots. Rest and heal up the backaches and sore muscles.
It is also time to start planning for the next hunting season.
I have mentioned before that I am always surprised when folks complain to me about not drawing a tag but have no idea how many preference points they have or how many points it takes to draw a tag.
We can’t perfectly predict our odds of drawing a tag. Point creep is a reality, and the move to draw archery deer and elk tags in the last couple of years has definitely shaken things up a bit.
However, we can come pretty close. There are paid websites like Eastmans Insider and GoHunt that predict the number of points needed to draw a tag.
The easiest and cheapest way, however, is to get a copy of the regulations, look at the number of applicants for the tag you want, and divide that by the number of tags available. The answer is the number of points you will probably need to draw the tag. Then you skip over to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife web page, log onto your My Hunter Info, and see how many points you have.
While you have the regulations handy, take some time to browse through them for changes. Some of the 2023 season dates have been pushed back a bit and may change how you want to plan next fall’s hunting. Some new hunts have been added you may want to apply for. We all have a few hunts we focus on, but take a look at what else is out there. Maybe a rut hunt for mule deer (if you’re sitting on a pile of points) or a muzzleloader whitetail hunt would be a fun change.
If you are dreaming of an out-of-state hunt in 2023, you may already be late to the party. Alaska’s application deadline was Dec. 15, and over-the-counter tags for non-residents in Idaho have pretty much sold out for 2023 already. Wyoming and Arizona start the new year off early, with some applications due in January. Many states are going to be making some big changes to their big game hunting plan and licensing costs over the next couple of years.
Now is a good time to figure out if and when an out-of-state hunt is in your future. While we are definitely not in the “good ol’ days” when you could just go buy a tag, there are still plenty of hunting opportunities out there. You just have to do a little planning to get it done.
What is your hunt strategy? Let us know at shootingthebreezebme@gmail.com.
Rod Carpenter is a husband, father, and a
huntin’ fool.
