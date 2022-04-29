When I first heard about Carder Custom Baits, I thought that this was a story worth telling. This story started as a hobby that developed into a passion and blossomed into an obsession.
Dalton Carder grew up here in Eastern Oregon with a love of fishing. A few years ago he took the next step and started entering bass fishing tournaments around the West.
Discouraged by the cost of available lures, he soon began making his own to cut down on his expenses. Other anglers started to notice his lures and asked if they could buy them. As interest in his lures grew, Dalton decided to go into business, and in 2019 Carder Custom Baits was born right here in John Day.
At first, Dalton was able to keep up with demand in his spare time. Then the demand started taking up not only all of Dalton’s spare time, but also every spare minute of his wife's time as well. As the late nights got later, and the business got busier, Dalton took the leap, quit his day job and struck out in the lure business full time.
While his orders keep Dalton plenty busy, he still finds time to go fishing. Traveling as far as California, he still manages two or three tournaments a month in the busy season. After all, he has to display the merchandise somehow. Dalton has also been able to sponsor the NorthWest Bass and American Bass Association Oregon tournaments.
Carder Custom Baits makes everything from soft plastics, like worms, to crankbaits. Using a clear blank, Dalton applies his own custom color schemes, then adds a clear coat for durability, a hook or two and his lures are ready to catch some bass. You can check out his handiwork and order some lures from his website, www.cardercustombaits.com.
Dalton does custom work as well. If you have a hankering for something truly special, just let him know the design you want and he will do his best to make it happen.
I will be the first to admit, I’m not a diehard fisherman, but I do like to hit the John Day River three or four times a year for some bass fishing. This year I am going to give a couple crankbaits from Carder Custom Baits a try.
