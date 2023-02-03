If there is one thing I have learned from the ongoing gun/ammunition/component shortages of the last years, the ability to load your own has become even more important. This is especially true if your tastes run towards unique, unpopular or obsolete calibers. Even if you don’t or won’t handload, you should still keep your empty cases.
Supply and demand dictates that when demand goes up, prices go up, supply goes down and the ensuing shortages have made it difficult for all shooters. The same brick of .22 Long Rifle ammunition that I paid $5.99 for in 2000 now costs between $35 and $40 in 2023. Smokeless gunpowder cost $15-$18 per pound when I was starting out, bur those same powders will run $45-$60 per pound today.
Back then Bi-Mart would do special hunting season sales on rifles and ammunition. A Ruger M77 rifle in a standard caliber cost around $350 brand new, and Remington Core-Lokt ammo in popular hunting calibers could be had for as little as $7 a box.
I could go on and on, but I’m sure you get the idea. Profiteers looking to take advantage of the current dismal supply will charge double or triple these rates. And the unwitting or unprepared will reluctantly pay those prices. To paraphrase a movie line, “We aren’t in 2000 anymore, Toto!”
Brass as a component is the easiest to conserve and is the only recyclable part of ammunition. Quality brass that is not exposed to moisture or the elements can be reused multiple times. Once it is exhausted, it will crack or split and should at that point be thrown into a scrap bucket and be taken to a metal recycling facility. There they will pay you by the pound for it.
As with any other precious metal, it is in short supply these days. For this reason, economically priced practice ammo is sometimes assembled with aluminum or metal cases, but they are not recommended for reloading applications.
Believe me, I am aware of the stigma surrounding handloaded ammunition, but until things make a major change, you may have to continue to struggle to find what you need. As manufacturers work overtime to meet an ever-increasing demand, production of niche or minimally popular calibers and components might be delayed years or discontinued altogether. When is the last time you regularly saw ammo for the 6mm Remington, .284 Winchester, .300 SAUM or .35 Remington?
The store shelves are looking better now than they have in two years, but there is still a long way to go before we will see a steadier supply. Even if you aren’t going to handload, be a pal and keep your dang empty brass for someone who does. You both will be very glad you did.
