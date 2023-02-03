If there is one thing I have learned from the ongoing gun/ammunition/component shortages of the last years, the ability to load your own has become even more important. This is especially true if your tastes run towards unique, unpopular or obsolete calibers. Even if you don’t or won’t handload, you should still keep your empty cases.

Supply and demand dictates that when demand goes up, prices go up, supply goes down and the ensuing shortages have made it difficult for all shooters. The same brick of .22 Long Rifle ammunition that I paid $5.99 for in 2000 now costs between $35 and $40 in 2023. Smokeless gunpowder cost $15-$18 per pound when I was starting out, bur those same powders will run $45-$60 per pound today.

Dale Valade is a local freelance writer with a love for the outdoors, handloading, hunting and shooting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.