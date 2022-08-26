Sometimes having no plans are the best plans of all.
Ask the experts — whoever they might be — and they can tell you, we live in stressful times. I could mention the laundry list of issues plaguing us as a whole, but no one but the good Lord himself knows your problems better than you. The best thing to do is to take a timeout for yourself.
Who you’re with, what you do, where that is and for how long is certainly up to you. I recommend going somewhere you can be on a boat.
I cannot explain the science behind the therapeutic properties of being gently rocked upon the surface of water. Maybe it's a throwback to our infant days, when our mothers gently rocked us to sleep.
The gentle swaying motion is relaxing indeed, putting your body at peace, but it's only part of the experience. This time of year there are butterflies and birds, fish in the water and big game roaming the hills, all of which are pleasing to the eye and gladdening to the heart.
Add to that the feel of the summer sun, the mist blowing off the bow of your boat, the thirst-quenching taste of a cold beverage, the wrestle of landing a catfish on your line and, ultimately, getting to spend quality time with your dad. After all, the beauty of nature isn’t only what is seen but what is unseen.
Dangling my feet in the waters of the Snake River, I contemplated my own life and the colorful lives of my shipmates. Our motley crew ranged in age from late 30s to late 70s. The laughter was contagious and the air we collectively exhaled from sighs of being “away from it all” could’ve easily powered a wind turbine for some time.
We talked of guns, hunting and fishing, of fights and loves won and lost. We of various backgrounds spoke of music, philosophy, history and, inevitably, politics and religion. And we did so without losing each other’s mutual friendship or respect. Riddle me this, Batman: If we can do so on vacation, does it not follow that we could also do so from day to day? What a stress-reliever that would be!
I thought of Hemingway and his time spent in the Caribbean landing huge marlin, and using a tommy gun to shoot marauding sharks. From whence came his inspirations to write I cannot surely say, but I think getting away from the hustle and bustle of our everyday lives creates an opportunity to commune with the planet we call home.
Only when we get away from the noise can we listen for the inspiration that accompanies the sound of silence. Ideally, we would all be living a life from which we would need no vacation. Oh, the very thought!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.