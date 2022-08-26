shooting the breeze: snake river vacation

The author hoists a trophy from a lazy vacation on the Snake River.

 Dale Valade: Contributed Photo

Sometimes having no plans are the best plans of all.

Ask the experts — whoever they might be — and they can tell you, we live in stressful times. I could mention the laundry list of issues plaguing us as a whole, but no one but the good Lord himself knows your problems better than you. The best thing to do is to take a timeout for yourself.

Dale Valade is a local country gent with a love for the outdoors, handloading, hunting and shooting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.