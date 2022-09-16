shooting the breeze: lead-free bullets

Lead-free bullet design has changed a lot in the last 20 years.

 Dale Valade/Contributed Photo

California requires lead-free ammunition for all big game hunting.

I was just out of high school when I first tried monolithic bullets. I had read much in favor of the then-popular Barnes X bullet and so I bought some and worked up a load for my .30-06 with H414 powder. With that load I cleanly took several coyotes and a mule deer buck.

Dale Valade is a local country gent with a love for the outdoors, handloading, hunting and shooting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.