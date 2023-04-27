I love books. Within them is some of the greatest knowledge communicated in the most scintillating language extant. Not everyone who loves to read can write well, but it is my experience that those who can write well, love to read. I excelled in school in the subjects of reading, writing, spelling and grammar.

I have always been deeply interested in both hunting and the tools of acquisition. Firearms have especially captivated me from a very early age. Old Westerns and collecting the spent cartridges off the ground at the range as a child may have played a small part in it. Some of the greatest hunters — of whom the world at large never knew — from my childhood have since passed on, yet the shadow they once cast on my world still remains today.

Dale Valade is a local freelance writer with a love for the outdoors, handloading, hunting and shooting.

