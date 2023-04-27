I love books. Within them is some of the greatest knowledge communicated in the most scintillating language extant. Not everyone who loves to read can write well, but it is my experience that those who can write well, love to read. I excelled in school in the subjects of reading, writing, spelling and grammar.
I have always been deeply interested in both hunting and the tools of acquisition. Firearms have especially captivated me from a very early age. Old Westerns and collecting the spent cartridges off the ground at the range as a child may have played a small part in it. Some of the greatest hunters — of whom the world at large never knew — from my childhood have since passed on, yet the shadow they once cast on my world still remains today.
Getting my first air rifle and .22 were important landmarks. I literally wore the air rifle out; thankfully, that .22 is still with us and working as good as ever. My first hunting guns were well-used hand-me-downs. The shotgun was a bolt-action JC Higgins 20 gauge that had belonged to my great-grandfather. The rifle was a Savage 99 lever-action in .300 Savage that was my grandfather’s. I still remember shooting them for the first time.
One goal I set as a young man was to learn as much as I could about guns. To be so knowledgeable about them that I could identify any set in front of me and, if needed, to be able to operate its action and know well how it works.
Since then, I have fired thousands upon thousands more rounds of ammunition hunting everything I legally could here in Oregon and in Idaho during the years I lived there. I’ve taught lots of people to shoot and to hunt, and a few even to load their own ammunition. I’ve made many wonderful additions to my gun library and subtracted from it at times when extra money was needed more than extra guns. Most of those sales I’ve regretted; a few were good riddance.
I have used over 30 different calibers and gauges in my hunts for beasts and fowl over the years. Everything that I could hunt, from small varmints to Rocky Mountain elk, I have hunted. I hope to try as many different guns as possible in my lifetime.
I have read as much as I can on the subject from a wide variety of authors, such as Roosevelt, Ruark, Hemingway, Fitz, Corbett, O’Connor, Keith, Whelen, Taylor, Crossman, Waters, Nosler, Eastman, Boddington, Barsness, Van Zwoll, Petzal, Wieland and more.
I have extended my reach and capabilities not only with guns and ammo but as a man doing his best to survive in this old world. Through various means and for just as various purposes I’ve traveled to 10 of our 50 states, only two of which were east of the Mississippi river. Among my various talents, I am bilingual and love to take photos.
At the end of the day, when the book which is my life has come to an end, I sincerely hope that — all my virtues and vices notwithstanding — it is a good book. That, somehow, I used my talents and abilities to make this world a better place to live, adventuring where I could and riding off into a glorious sunset. And that through it all, with everything added together as a lump sum, I — like so many others I deeply admire — have lived a life worth reading about.
