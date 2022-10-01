Shooting the Breeze: Make sure they're down

Approach downed animals from behind, be ready to give a finishing shot if necessary.

 Dale Valade/Contributed Photo

Is he dead or only incapacitated? Make certain it's the former.

What you are about to read are true stories. The names have been omitted or changed to protect the innocent and the infamous. A basic truth amongst hunters is that while we firmly believe that our shot was true, sometimes outside influences — or inside influences — have caused have caused us to not make a good shot. The discerning hunter will finish his quarry before walking up on it. Others do not.

Dale Valade is a local country gent with a love for the outdoors, handloading, hunting and shooting.

