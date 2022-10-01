Shooting the Breeze: Make sure they're down

Is he dead or only incapacitated? Make certain it's the former.
What you are about to read are true stories. The names have been omitted or changed to protect the innocent and the infamous. A basic truth amongst hunters is that while we firmly believe that our shot was true, sometimes outside influences — or inside influences — have caused have caused us to not make a good shot. The discerning hunter will finish his quarry before walking up on it. Others do not.
A childhood friend recounted that his uncle had been charged two consecutive seasons in a row by wounded, revenant deer. The first time included a graphic struggle, worthy of any Hollywood action film. After enduring it, “Uncle Larry” cursed his previously untarnished shooting iron, blaming it for such outhouse luck. By the following October, Uncle Larry had purchased a newer, supposedly much more powerful hunting rifle before hitting the woods. As outhouse luck generally goes, Uncle Larry shot another, much smaller buck and again was forced to resort to hand-to-hand combat to rule the day. I do not remember what his excuse was for the second go-round.
Another story took place years ago in the Steens. Three local fellas decided to hit the hills for a buck hunt. One was a construction worker; we will call him Henry. The second was a Marine; we will call him Will. The third was a barber, and we will call him Jack. On opening day Henry had stalked into a four point buck with deep-forked antlers that were spindly and sharp. After Henry shot the buck, he proceeded towards the animal as it began to stir. As he got closer the buck was able to waller itself up onto a sagebrush and get on its hind legs. Despite being shot, the buck charged Henry and impaled him through the manhood and up about six inches into the stomach. Luckily Henry was able to fight off the buck and kill it. Will and Jack helped him back to camp. After a few days they made their way to the local horse vet who advised Henry to seek immediate medical attention. He declined and thereby earned himself the nickname “bandaids.”
I once read a story in one of the various gun rags wherein a whitetail deer hunter had shot a wall-hanger buck. After arranging it for a photograph, he draped his rifle across the horns. Next he set the timer delay on his camera and turned just in time to see the buck quickly vacating with his rifle still resting across the antlers. I do not remember if he ever saw the buck or his gun again.
Sloppy shooting, whether with a .22 or a howitzer, is usually to blame, and although I wasn’t there I feel safe in laying that one at both Henry and Uncle Larry’s feet. Bad shots can happen to anyone. But the secret to avoiding this altogether is to approach every deer ready to shoot. Walk up behind it, never in front. If he is uphill, walk a semicircle around until you are both on higher ground and behind him. Touch the animal on the eyeball with the muzzle of your rifle. If it blinks, it is still alive and will need an appropriate finisher. If it doesn’t blink, it is dead.
Making sure they’re down for good will save you any unpleasantries like the aforementioned. Whether you are just starting out or a seasoned veteran, it pays to be patient and careful. We owe our quarry a quick death. But if we don’t give him one, he may understandably try to return the favor.
