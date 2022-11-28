shooting the breeze: coues deer

Tuck admires a beautiful Arizona Coues deer.

 Rod Carpenter/Contributed Photo

Coues deer are a tiny subspecies of whitetail only found in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and northern Mexico. Ever since I read Jack O’Connor’s stories about hunting them as a kid, I dreamed of chasing them someday. That day came this year.

By taking advantage of the youth hunter program in Arizona, I was able to build up some inexpensive points through my son. This year we applied as a party and cashed them in on a hunt. I knew that, since we didn’t know the country or the animals, it was going to be tough to tag out, so we planned to hunt the whole eight-day season if we had to.

Rod Carpenter is a husband, father, and a huntin’ fool.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.