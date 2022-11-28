Coues deer are a tiny subspecies of whitetail only found in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and northern Mexico. Ever since I read Jack O’Connor’s stories about hunting them as a kid, I dreamed of chasing them someday. That day came this year.
By taking advantage of the youth hunter program in Arizona, I was able to build up some inexpensive points through my son. This year we applied as a party and cashed them in on a hunt. I knew that, since we didn’t know the country or the animals, it was going to be tough to tag out, so we planned to hunt the whole eight-day season if we had to.
After a short 22-hour drive, we made it to our unit in the Arizona desert. We quickly learned to pay attention to where we were stepping. Every plant had thorns, spikes or stickers waiting to draw blood. The plan was to climb to a vantage point and glass, and glass. We glassed until our eyes ached, and then glassed some more.
Over the course of seven days we saw very few deer, but we were still having a good time. We saw snakes, tarantulas, javelina, bobcats and coyotes.
Finally, on the seventh morning, we were surprised to glass up a whopper of a buck. Initially I thought he was further away than he was. By the time we got it together, he had moved and was a long way off. I tried a couple of shots but missed. Unconcerned, he fed over the hill and into the next draw.
When we peeked over the hill into the draw below, we didn’t see anything and our hearts sank. As we were standing there talking, we were shocked to see the buck jump up from under a dead juniper and run down the hill and over the edge into the next draw before we could get a shot.
We thought he was gone for good, but he made a fatal mistake. Instead of sticking to the bottom of the brushy draw, he ran up the hill on the far side. By now we were ready, and Tuck made a great shot to bring him down.
For a little while we just sat there in stunned disbelief at what had just happened. We would have been happy with any buck, but after days of looking, we had taken a spectacular deer.
They are beautiful animals, but not much to them. We managed to fit all the quartered-out meat into Tuck’s pack for the 2-mile hike out. All that was left to do was survive the 22-hour drive home.
Our little adventure had created some great memories. Maybe someday I will find a way to do it again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.